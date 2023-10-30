Conference for Independent Podcasters Comes to Indy

Prospective podcasters in Central Indiana will want to mark their calendars for the upcoming PODINDY podcast conference. The one-day event will help attendees plan, launch, grow, and monetize their podcasts.

Podcaster Dr. Brad Miller, who is the host of the “Cancer and Comedy Podcast,” organized the convention as a way to help amateur podcasters train and network for a career in the burgeoning media industry.

The conference will be headlined by podcaster Dave Jackson, the author of “Profit from your Podcast.” Jackson will lead discussions and workshops during the conference.

PODINDY will be held on Saturday, November 4th, from noon to 5 p.m. in Whiteland, Indiana, at the HeavenEarth Church at 309 E. Main St. Tickets can be purchased at PODINDY.com, and you can enter the code WISHTV for a 15% discount.