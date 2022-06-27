BEO Show

Developing a support network can help your business withstand challenges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Getting started in business without a strong support system can be challenging. Carolyn Mosby, President and CEO of Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council, talks about the importance of having a support system to help you withstand challenges.

She says there is a huge learning curve to entrepreneurship for those who may not have previous experience. One thing that entrepreneurs don’t always so before taking the leap of faith is conduct research.

Carolyn advises entrepreneurs to do in-depth research and understand your customer. This will help sustain and grow your business. Additionally, seeking out other minority business owners and organizations can offer connections, services, and resources. This support network can help advise on various entrepreneurial challenges.

You can find more information about Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council here.

