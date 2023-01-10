BEO Show

Digital marketing trends for 2023

Reports suggest that 2023 will be another year of changes in the digital marketing landscape. Nelson Spade, General Manager of Circulus Digital Media, joined us to discuss themes and expectations for marketers in 2023.

Ad spending is shifting and evolving into some new categories, including streaming categories. 2023 is predicted to be the year when platforms like Google and Meta slow down in terms of growth.

Another trend Spade identified is Gen Z hitting adulthood and looking for a different online experience. The pandemic has also accelerated ecommerce, especially on social media.

