Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners Find Networking Opportunity at Indy 500
BEO 6-2-24 TWIB
While many eyes were focused on the track last week, many Central Indiana entrepreneurs were making new connections at the Indianapolis 500.
When it comes to growing your small business, networking is becoming one of the most important skills to master. During the recent Indy 500, business leaders shared stories of the impact of networking and how the race has impacted the local business community.
Unlock success with exclusive insights into Business, Equity, and Opportunities. Subscribe now!