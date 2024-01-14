Entrepreneurs Compete at NBA Pitch Competition

Last week, ten local entrepreneurs participated in a pitch competition hosted by the NBA Foundation.

The NBA All-Star Pitch Competition is held each year during NBA All-Star Weekend. During the event, entrepreneurs focusing on the areas of technology and innovation pitch their ideas for products, services, and companies to a panel of experts.

The semi-final round of the event was held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and hosted by the NBA Foundation, Pacers Sports and Entertainment, Elevate Ventures, and Sixty8 Capital.

Greg Taylor, the Executive Director of the NBA Foundation, says the mission of the pitch competition is to create more economic opportunity for Black youth. He also says the competition gives Black entrepreneurs visibility and a chance to find a mentor.

Taylor says he is looking forward to NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis next month, where a pitch competition winner will be chosen and awarded a cash prize. “The world’s eyes are watching,” he says.

