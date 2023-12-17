GEMCO is Helping Feed Indianapolis With Annual Staff Event

In an effort to help the Million Meal Movement, one local company has helped prepare and package over 60,000 meals for Indianapolis area food banks.

For five years, employees at GEMCO, an Indianapolis-based construction company, have dedicated their time and energy to packing meals for needy Central Indiana families. GEMCO COO Jim Bates says after supporting the Pacers Foundation, the team at GEMCO wanted to do more to help the Million Meal Movement. “We decided we wanted to get involved directly,” Bates says.

Bates also says the annual meal packing day reinforces the company culture and team morale. He says the employees look forward to the day of service every year and approach the opportunity as a call to service more than an obligation. GEMCO even uses the event to recruit talent to their team, touting it as an opportunity to give back to the community.

The GEMCO team has prepared and packaged over 60,000 meals for the Million Meal Movement in five years. Those meals make their way to area food pantries and shelters, where they are distributed to families. Pantries that receive the meals in Indianapolis include Gleaners and Second Harvest.

Bates says the event is important to GEMCO’s mission and helps showcase the company’s commitment to volunteerism. “It’s about giving back and supporting the community.”