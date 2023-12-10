Hampton & Co. Brings Vintage Style to Irvington

Inside Masonic Lodge 666 in the heart of Irvington lies an eclectic store filled with new, fun, and funky home decor from over 50 local artists.

Billing itself as the “The living room of Irvington.” Hampton & Co. is a vintage boutique shop that offers decor items and trendy gifts for shoppers in every price range. Store owner Adam Hampton said his dream was to create an electric shopping experience for all while offering a mix of vintage and bold home decor. What started as a 100-square-foot shop has now grown into a 2,000-square-foot shoppers paradise with the largest selection of crystals for sale in Irvington.

When thinking about his customers, Hampton says, “The reward is amazing.” As they leisurely browse the selection of earrings and clay figures, he says, “They really make our shop unique and special.” Hampton is also thrilled with the attention his shop receives from the younger LGBTQ+ audience, who takes a keen interest in the store’s collection of antiques. Adam Hampton says he works hard to keep his prices low so shoppers of all ages can purchase and have something of their own.

In addition to the large selection of unique items for sale, Hampton & Co. hosts monthly art events and drag shows. After learning some important e-commerce lessons during Covid-related shutdowns in 2020, Hampton & Co. plans to expand its online shopping presence next year.

To learn more, visit https://hamptonandcoirv.com.