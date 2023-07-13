How Noah’s Animal Hospitals grew from a small clinic to the largest family-owned hospital in Central Indiana

We had the pleasure of hosting Tom Dock from Noah’s Animal Hospitals to discuss the remarkable 40-year history of their family veterinary practice. What began as a small family-owned clinic has now grown into the largest family-owned, locally operated group of veterinary hospitals in Central Indiana.

Tom Dock emphasized the importance of their family-centric approach, which has been at the heart of Noah’s Animal Hospitals since its inception. Over the years, the practice has expanded its services and facilities while maintaining the values and personal touch of a family business. This commitment to compassionate and comprehensive veterinary care has earned Noah’s Animal Hospitals a loyal clientele throughout Central Indiana. With a team of highly skilled veterinarians, technicians, and support staff, they provide a wide range of services, including preventive care, diagnostics, surgery, and emergency care. The growth and success of Noah’s Animal Hospitals serve as a testament to their dedication to the well-being of pets and the trust they have built with the local community over four decades.

To learn more about Noah’s Animal Hospitals and their commitment to providing exceptional veterinary care, individuals can visit their website at www.noahshospitals.com. With a rich history and a focus on family values, Noah’s Animal Hospitals continues to be a trusted partner in ensuring the health and happiness of pets in Central Indiana.