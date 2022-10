BEO Show

India Johnson is rewriting the book on education at Thrival Indy Academy

In today’s “Success Story” segment we meet Indiana Johnson, an educator who is making a global impact on her students’ lives. Johnson is an administrator at Thrival Academy in Indianapolis.

She specifically enjoys making a positive impact on her students, and she designed her own school model around what humans truly need. She discussed winning over the skeptics while operating in urgency mode.

You can learn more information about Thrival Indy Academy here.