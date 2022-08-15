BEO Show

Indiana State Fair represents local businesses across multiple industries

The Indiana State Fair is an annual opportunity to sample and support a variety of local businesses. We spoke with Cindy Hoye, Executive Director of the Indiana State Fair Commission, in today’s “This Week in Business” segment.

Hoye said everyone seems in good spirits at the fair, and she’s seen many families spending time together at this historic event. The Indiana State Fair generates about $35 million of direct impact, and the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Events center generates around $100 million in direct impact and provides over 1,100 jobs.

Most of the vendors at the Indiana State Fair are local to the state of Indiana, with a few businesses sprinkled from other states. There is one area called “Indiana Grown” organized by the Indiana Department of Agriculture, which represents small Indiana businesses in the agriculture industry.

To learn more about the Indiana State Fair, click here.

This information is presented by Cindy Hoye.