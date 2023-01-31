Industry Focus

Cyber security resources for small businesses

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Jeremy Miller, CEO of Lionfish Cyber Security, looks forward to a world where businesses are cyber secure. Coming from a military background, he employed a military strategy when launching his company to help businesses with their cyber security.

The Lionfish framework clarifies what’s needed to protect businesses from cyber threats. He said that small businesses are the most vulnerable for cyber attacks, so keeping up with cyber hygiene is imperative.

For more information and resources on cyber security, visit the Lionfish website.

