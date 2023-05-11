Search
Industry Focus: The International Violin Competition of Indianapolis

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

In this week’s episode of Business Equity and Opportunities, Glen Kwok, the Executive Director of the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis, talks about the competition’s history and its impact on the city’s arts and cultural scene.

He explains that the competition is renowned for launching the careers of young musicians and that its winners receive mentorship and opportunities to perform with orchestras around the world.

Kwok also speaks to the universality of music and its ability to transcend language barriers, and how the competition brings together musicians from different cultures and backgrounds.

For more information about the competition, please enjoy the full interview above!

