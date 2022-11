BEO Show

John Wechsler talks entrepreneurship lessons and the power of failure

John Wechsler, founder and CEO of Spokenote, is a huge believer in small businesses. He shares his thoughts on entrepreneurship in this week’s “Success Story.”

His business journey started in elementary school by selling popcorn, and that entrepreneurial dream grew over the years.

He discussed the power of learning through failure and said when you’re planning your business, it always takes more time and more money than you expect.