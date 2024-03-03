Search
JPMorgan Chase CEO Discusses the Economy 

2024-03-03 – BE&O A&B

by: Chris Wakefield
During a recent exclusive interview with WISH-TV, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon discussed the state of the economy and how companies can reignite the American dream. 

Dimon says the economy is looking strong as consumers have money to spend, jobs are plentiful, and wages are starting to rise. Always with an eye on the Federal Reserve and lending rates, Dimon stressed the importance of interest rates and how they can impact the economy and consumer habits. 

Dimon also discussed the state of the housing market and how home prices are starting to level off and stabilize.

