JQOL Named April Vendor of the Month

Civil engineering firm JQOL has been named the April Vendor of the Month by the City of Indianapolis.

Jarvis Jointer founded JQOL in 2019 to build a new civil engineering firm that focuses on improving the quality of life for communities surrounding the firm’s projects. Five years later, JQOL has 55 employees and offices in Indiana and Kentucky.

The firm was recently named the Vendor of the Month by the Indianapolis Office of Minority and Women Business Development. The city noted Jointer’s “Commitment to business success” and “Dedication to giving back to the community.” Jointer, who has wanted to be an engineer since the fifth grade, says that being named Vendor of the Month “Means a lot!”

JQOL focuses its efforts on surveying, structural engineering, landscape architecture, and construction administration. Jointer highlights the firm’s core values of fun, integrity, quality, and commitment. Also, he says the firm prides itself on having a flexible work environment, and ability to foster outside-the-box thinking for its employees. Beaming with pride, Jointer says, “We get to build cities!”