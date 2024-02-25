Local Company is Focusing on Creating Responsible AI

A new Indianapolis-based company is focusing on the future of AI and how the growing technology can help businesses grow.

In addition to helping companies use artificial intelligence, UniqueMinds.ai claims to help sculpt the future of the technology and how it is used. Andrea Bartlett, the co-founder of UniqueMinds, says her company will help organizations build an AI strategy and design the software.

Bartlett says her company takes data and fine-tunes it to create a unique AI model. She calls it “responsible intelligence.” Recognizing common fears and hesitation around the quickly growing tech platform. She emphasized the importance of ensuring any AI her company designs is non-biased, ethical, and sustainable.

Christopher Day, CEO of Elevate Ventures, says his organization is connecting investors to organizations like UniqueMinds that want to solve large problems but may still be in the early stages of developing a strategy or plan.