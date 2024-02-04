Mojo Up Marketing Wins OMWBD Vendor of the Month Honors

Mojo Up Marketing is a Black-owned digital marketing agency that focuses on helping non-profits find their identities and tell their story.

In recognition of their commitment to diversity and inclusion, Mojo Up Marketing has been named the February Vendor of the Month by the Indianapolis Office of Minority and Women Business Development (OMWBD).

When Travis Brown founded Mojo Up Marketing in 2019, the agency looked somewhat different than it does today. Brown says it took time for his team to find their identity and settle into their niche.

In addition to helping local non-profits, Mojo JUp Marketing has also created campaigns for major companies like McDonald’s, Eli Lilly, AES Indiana, and Southwest Airlines. Brown says his team works hard to help businesses find their identity, drill down on messaging, and put that message in front of the right customers.

Brown also says he is motivated to build a legacy for his children. He wants to show them that hard can pay off. When it comes to advice for other small business owners, Brown encourages them to seek certification with the OMWBD.