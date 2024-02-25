NBA All-Star Game Brings Business Leaders to Indianapolis

Last week’s NBA All-Star game allowed business leaders to examine how Indianapolis nurtures and grows small businesses.

Dr. Allison Barber is the President and CEO of the Indiana Fever and serves as the Chairwoman at the Sagamore Institute. She was among the many business and thought leaders in Indianapolis celebrating a successful All-Star weekend in Indy. “I’m so proud of our city.”

Among the successes, Dr. Barber touted the city’s ability to use the weekend to connect entrepreneurs with ideas to business leaders who could help make those ideas a reality. In particular, Dr. Barber is optimistic about the future of minority-owned businesses in Indy.

Dr. Barber said, “Basketball brings people together.” Dr. Barber said the feeling over All-Star weekend was nothing short of electric from players to community leaders and entrepreneurs. “People feel that energy.” She hopes the success of All-Star weekend will translate to more investment into minority-owned businesses and more tourists, giving Indianapolis a second look as a possible home to start and grow their business. Here in Indiana, Dr. Barber says, “Individuals care, not just companies.”

