Neidhammer Combines History With Big Events

Serving as an event venue that hosts weddings, an art gallery, and more, the Neidhammer is also a chance to experience history.

The Neidhammer is the only black-owned historical event venue in the city. It is housed in a 100-year-old building that used to be a Masonic lodge on the east side of Indianapolis.

Crystal Gibson, the owner of Neidhammer, says many of her clients come to the venue wanting an industrial look for their wedding or event. And while most of her current business comes from out-of-state visitors, she says she looks forward to Indiana locals finding the space and booking it for their events.

During the recent NBA All-Star weekend, Neidhammer hosted an art gallery that featured a basketball-themed black history-focused exhibit. The event introduced the Neidhammer to many in the community.

Promising “top-tier” service, Gibson encourages curious residents to come by the space and learn about the history of the building.