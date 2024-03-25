Planning Begins for Indianapolis Black Heritage and Legacy Trail

The Indianapolis Black Heritage and Legacy Trail looks to share the stories of Black families and neighborhoods.

Danicia Malone, an urban planner and project manager, is leading the effort to get the trail started. She says it is important to collect Black stories and artifacts that aren’t usually showcased in traditional museums. She says it’s all about sharing the stories of Black neighborhoods that have become viable gathering places for the community.

While the trail will not be a labor-intensive construction project like the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, the Indianapolis Black Heritage and Legacy Trail will feature unique markers in each neighborhood. The markers will be designed by community members in each neighborhood and created with the help of a design firm to serve as a Wayfinder for trail users.

Malone says workshops have been taking place in neighborhoods all over the city to identify people, places, and stories that can be featured along the trail. Neighborhoods such as Martindale, Haughville, and Norwood are planned stops along the trail.

Seeking to acknowledge the heritage and history of these neighborhoods, Malone says the interactive and colorful wayfinders will help neighbors see themselves reflected appropriately.

Malone says a fundraising campaign is underway, and they are actively seeking more neighborhoods and neighbors to join the trail.

SPONSORED BY: InnoPower