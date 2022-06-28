BEO Show

Recent Indiana business conferences celebrate diversity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Successful business owners know the importance of staying on top of the latest local news, trends and current events. Each week, we plan to highlight local business events and stories to keep you informed on what’s happening in the world of business.

Earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase held a panel discussion on Celebrating Black Entrepreneurship at the NCAA Hall of Champions. The event brought together leaders in the Indianapolis business community to discuss topics like entrepreneurship, generational wealth through ownership, and scaling a business.

Rodney Miller, JPMorgan Chase Vice President of Investment Banking, moderated the panel that included DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting.

WISH-TV was proud to host the fourth annual InnoPower Minority Business Conference earlier this month. It was the first time a Black-led business conference streamed live on a major TV network in the Midwest.