Running Your Business Day to Day

Entrepreneurs must take care of themselves to take care of their business and employees

The stress of entrepreneurship can weigh heavy on small business owners, from maintaining financial stability to managing employees. Amy Hirt, Clinical Supervisor in Eskenazi Health’s Crisis Intervention unit, gave several mental health awareness tips for entrepreneurs on this week’s “Running Your Business Day to Day” segment.

She said some warning signs include things that range from the inability to keep emotions in check to difficulty getting out of bed. She encouraged small business owners to remember that bosses are humans, too, with emotional and mental needs. Several support options include online mental health platforms, body movement, and giving permission to care for themselves.

For more information and resources visit the Eskenazi Health website.