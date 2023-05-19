Running Your Business Day to Day: Speedway in May

Today on Running Your Business Day to Day, it’s halfway through the month of May and time to check in on some of the news businesses in Speedway, Indianapolis.

Brooke Minn, the owner of B.Erin Designs and board president of the Speedway Chamber of Commerce, explains her business has been storefront for seven years and recently moved locations to a building at 1320 North Maine. The store is now located in a more visible location allowing customers to easily access it when visiting Speedway for race weekend.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway attracts thousands of people to the town of Speedway every year, which brings customers to small businesses in the town.

“May is our Christmas, always has been and every year it gets better and better,” Minn said.

Town Councilor of Speedway, Vincent Noblet, introduces the new development on Main Street. It includes a combination of shops, condos, and Airbnb. This change was made possible by the major stakeholders in the town of Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Allison Transmission, that stay and succeed.

Speedway is nearing its’ 100 year anniversary. Noblet says there is still more change and growth in store for the town as they continue to redevelop.