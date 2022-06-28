BEO Show

Spotlight on the Business-to-Business industry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — John Thompson, Chairman and CEO of Thompson Distribution Company, discusses his B to B specialization in today’s “Industry Focus” segment. B to B businesses refer to those with transactions between businesses and don’t involve consumers.

Thompson shared his journey to his current position and why he loves creating and working with B to B’s. He has invested in engineering design companies and electrical companies, among others.

He also touched on the importance of attracting top talent to grow a business.

You can learn more information about Thompson Distribution Company here.

This information is presented by John Thompson.