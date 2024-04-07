Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Tax Deadline for Sole Proprietorships Approaches 

2024-04-07 – BE&O RYB

by: Chris Wakefield
Posted: / Updated:

Widely known as the deadline for personal tax filings, April 15 is also the deadline for owners of businesses organized as C-corporations. 

Ty Shea, the Chief Financial Officer of Circle City Broadcasting, says sole proprietorship owners need to file IRS form 1120 by the April 15 deadline to avoid penalties or fines.    

When paying your annual tax bill, Shea says it is important to stay on top of your quarterly estimated payments and adjust your estimates if your business is experiencing higher or lower revenues. 

Shea says the deadline for other corporations to file their taxes was March 15. He also recommends consulting your tax professional if you need to file an extension or have any questions.  

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Healthy Money Habits Start with...
BEO Show /
Purdue-Developed Technology Recycles Critical Minerals...
BEO Show /
Fifth Third Bank Offers Free...
BEO Show /
Speakers Series Brings Deion Sanders...
BEO Show /
Asian American Alliance Celebrates 25...
BEO Show /
MORE Magazine Shines a Spotlight...
BEO Show /
Touchdown RV Helps Families Make...
BEO Show /
Women’s Fund Support Women and...
BEO Show /