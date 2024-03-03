The Block Bistro Bring Classic Flavor to Downtown

When he opened The Block Bistro & Grill in the aftermath of Covid, chef Terry Anthony wanted to try something new for a historic downtown district.

The former owner of three Subway restaurants that all closed during the pandemic, Terry Anthony found a second chance when the city of Indianapolis and the owners of the William H. Block building reached out to him about opening an eatery inside the classic building located between Monument Circle and the Indiana Statehouse.

Anthony describes his food at the Block Bistro & Grill as “urban American food.” More than typical soul food, he serves classic American favorites with a twist—everything from burgers to the customer-favorite specialty wings.

In addition to a thriving downtown restaurant, Anthony has served as the caterer for the Circle of Lights celebration and the IndyCar racing series. He was also featured on season 16 of The Great Food Truck Race.

When giving advice to fellow entrepreneurs, Anthony says, “Failure happens.” He stresses the importance of bouncing back from adversity and overcoming roadblocks. As long as you keep yourself open to change, new opportunities will present themselves in the most unlikely places.