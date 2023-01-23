BEO Show

The Indiana Technical Assistance Program can help your small business with growth projects

If your small business needs help funding growth and improvement projects, the Indiana Technical Assistance Program (INTAP) may be able to help. INTAP connects small businesses with professional help to complete improvement projects.

Natasha Jensen-Matta, Associate State Director for the Indiana Small Business Development Center, says the one-on-one assistance program helps with things like early capital investment.

She said the program is competitive, but businesses can apply for up to $15,000 to help them procure a service provider to complete an agreed-upon project. To qualify, applicants must be a small business in the state of Indiana and use an Indiana-based vendor to complete the project.

The projects must be completed by December 31, 2023, and funds become available for contracts in July. The application for the INTAP program is available now through February.