Tips to Stay Safe and Comfortable During Home Office Safety Week

Today marks the beginning of Home Office Safety Week, and with more people than ever working from home, keeping your workspace safe and comfortable is important.

During this week, stay-at-home workers should look at their home office spaces, consider their work environment’s safety, and pinpoint any possible online security vulnerabilities.

Susan Kotowski, the President of the Human Factors and Ergonomic Society, says more people have been working from home since the start of the pandemic, and many have not made the effort to make their workspaces safe and comfortable.

Kotowski says no matter where you are working in your home, it is important to treat that area like your actual workspace. She says making the extra effort to make sure your space can withstand the rigors of a daily work environment is important to staying efficient and comfortable.

When it comes to online and offline document storage, Kotowski says many who work from home don’t make the extra effort to secure important and confidential papers. Measures should be taken, just like in a typical office space.

Kotowski says while some may spend thousands to retrofit their home office spaces, you can also work with what you have, and you don’t have to break the bank. Something as simple as using a comfortable chair instead of sitting at your kitchen counter on a bar stool can change your posture and increase blood flow.

Other tips Kotowski gives are to consider raising your desk, getting a keyboard and mouse to use with your laptop, and hooking your laptop up to a monitor to avoid neck and eye strain.

