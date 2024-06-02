VentureVets to Offer $25,000 Prize at Pitch Competition

VentureVets, an organization committed to helping military veterans and their spouses become successful entrepreneurs, is hosting a pitch competition later this summer.

Courtney Zaugg, the founder of VentureVets and the wife of a marine, says she started the nonprofit after she realized there was a lack of resources for aspiring military entrepreneurs. As part of this mission, VentureVets is hosting a pitch competition where entrepreneurs can pitch their business ideas in hopes of raising capital. Zaugg says the competition is not limited to any specific industry.

VentureVets is also focusing on increasing funding, programming, and resources for military veteran entrepreneurs. And even though she has seen a lot of growth in recent years, she says there is still work to do. Zaugg says the community is stepping up and providing funding and resources.

The pitch competition is in partnership with Rally Innovation and will have a first-place prize of $25,000. The deadline for submission is June 9th.



You can apply at https://theventurevets.com/the-vetpitch-competition-at-the-rally-innovation-conference.