Women’s Fund Support Women and Girls in Central Indiana

Since its founding nearly three decades ago, the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana has awarded more than $10 million in grants to women-focused organizations.

Tamara Winfrey Harris, the president of Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, says the non-profit is focused on investing in and advocating for women of all backgrounds in Central Indiana. That includes providing equitable access so women and girls can reach their full potential.

Harris, who has a background in journalism and public relations and has also published several books focusing on race and gender, says the organization is about “Women helping women.” That includes more non-profits created that focus on women. She says women-specific issues get less than 2% of all U.S. philanthropic giving, causing the issues that matter most to women to become unsupported and under-resourced.

Harris says the Women’s Fund is working even harder to listen to the needs of women. In a community listening survey conducted last year, Harris says issues like the Infant maternal mortality rate in Indiana, girl’s mental health, and economic mobility were the most important identified by survey respondents.

To learn more about Women’s Fund, visit www.womensfund.org/.