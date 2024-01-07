Search
Community Link: Junior Achievement

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Jennifer Burk, chief executive officer, and Mariah Maier, marketing and communications manager, with Junior Achievement.

Junior Achievement of Central Indiana is a nonprofit aiming to inspire and prepare young people for success by providing boundless opportunities for them.

Burk and Maier share more about Junior Achievement’s wide array of programs, including several entrepreneurial programs.

Junior Achievement also recognizes adult leaders for their work through the Best and Brightest Business Hall of Fame. The two explain why these adult awards are so important in the program.

To learn more about Junior Achievement, watch the interview above.

