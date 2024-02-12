Watch ‘Ride’ every Monday on The CW

In a Colorado town, a close family faces personal struggles and hidden secrets that threaten their community.

Cash McMurray, a bull-rider, tries to find his path while carrying his family’s legacy.

Supported by strong women like his mother Isabel and former rodeo queen Missy, Cash works to protect their land.

In Episode 104, “Estella,” the family deals with unexpected emergencies, showing their bond in tough times. Directed by Sara St. Onge and written by Mark Haroun, the episode promises heartfelt moments and challenges.

Nancy Travis, known for her role as Isabel McMurray, brings depth to the character, showcasing her talent and versatility.