‘Gr8 Comeback’: Something Splendid

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three Indianapolis women created an online gifting service that gives its customers more than 250 products to choose from.

They call it Something Splendid.

llison Pirtle and Erynn and Elyse Petruzzi say the business, founded in March 2019, was born out of their friendship and their common love for gift-giving.

“We just got together because we all three have a passion for gift giving,” Pirtle said. “We love spreading cheer and joy and we thought this would be a perfect way to do it.”

According to the trio, their business has seen an increase because of the rising demand for online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic. Erynn Petruzzi says she’s grateful to have the opportunity to spread cheer during the pandemic.

Their gift boxes also support other local companies.

“In a time that we’re feeling disconnected with one another, we found that our gift boxes can keep us connected us with each other,” Erynn said. Whether you’re “an across-the-street neighbor or across the country, you’re able to send this gift box letting someone know you’re thinking of them from your couch.”

“We celebrate every reason and every season at Something Splendid,” Elyse said. “We’ve got birthdays, congrats to marriage, holidays, Christmas, even corporate gifting. We can build your own box by picking your own items, or we have boxes already made for those that don’t want to pick them and they always include a handwritten note.”

You can build your own box with your selection of items, or they can deliver a premade box.

