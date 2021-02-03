‘Gr8 Comeback’: The Block Bistro & Grill, new restaurant coming to downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Terry Anthony is putting the finishing touches on his new beginning and a brand new restaurant for downtown Indianapolis. He finds himself celebrating, just one year after the COVID-19 pandemic turned his world upside down.



“I used to own the Subway that was right across the street from the City County Building. Unfortunately with the pandemic and everything that was going on we lost that store,” he said.

Once customers noticed, some of them reached out for support; one of them, a property owner, with an opportunity to start fresh with a new restaurant of his own. After Anthony got over the initial shock, they went over the details.

“We got a chance to talk and talk about this historic building and this great location in between the State House and the [Monument] Circle, we were able to come up with some terms that work. Anthony decided to go for it, but he had a vision in mind for his new place.

The Block Bistro & Grill would be a place where everyone is invited.

“It doesn’t matter what side of town you’re on,” he said. “We want the atmosphere to be come in here and feel like you’re sitting around a table with your cousins, your uncles, your mothers, sisters and brothers.”

He talks more about his vision for The Block Bistro & Grill on Gr8 Comeback reporter Randall Newsome’s Facebook Live.

Anthony plans to hold the grand opening on Sunday. Click here for more.



