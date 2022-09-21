Great Day TV

‘Great Day TV’: National Alliance on Mental Illness talks mental health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use.

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by the the executive director of National Alliance on Mental Illness to help those struggling with mental health, Julie Hayden.

Hayden talked about the upcoming walk to raise awareness on the importance of mental health, the stigmas of mental health, and how their mission has changed. The walk will be held Oct. 8-9 at Opti-Park Indy on 708 East 66th Street.

“Our walk is a really great way to help fight the stigma, but as well as bring people together in community and to raise money for all of our funds, (and) all of our programming,” Hayden said. “We are focusing on everyone, not just those that you know, were struggling with anxiety and depression, but we also need to focus on those with severe mental health conditions. I think a lot of attention has gone towards what everybody is going through and leaving those with a severe mental illness behind like always.”

For those wanting to learn more information about mental health, or for those struggling with mental health, you can find more information on the NAMI Greater Indianapolis website. Watch the video above for more!