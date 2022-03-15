Life.Style.Live!

10th annual Darlington Bed Race returns to Noblesville

The event that has historically been the ‘kick off to summer on the square’ returns this year. Due to the pandemic, the event that hosts more than 1,000 onlookers had been postponed the past two years. Planning is well underway to host a bigger and better than ever Darlington Bed Race to kick off Summer 2022.

The event that supports the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville and Noblesville Parks & Recreation raises funds to support youth programs that take place during out-of-school times. The Bed Race will also serve as June’s First Friday event for Noblesville Main Street.

Abigail Stutesman, Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville’s director of club operations, and Phil Hockmeyer, CEO of Darlington Snacks, joined us today to share everything you need to know about the race and to let “Life.Style.Live!” host Randall Newsome experience what it’s like to be one of the bed riders.

“Each year the Bed Race raises money to fund scholarships for our youth programs,” say Stutesman. “These scholarships provide positive, engaging activities for local children that are needed now more than ever. Youth are needing the freedom and social connections that our organizations offer, and families are needing the financial assistance that events like the Bed Race make possible.”

“We always enjoy partnering with Noblesville Main Street and the Boys & Girls Club while supporting the Bed Race! It’s such a fun, competitive and entertaining event, whether you participate on a team or enjoy as a spectator,” stated Noblesville Parks & Recreation Assistant Director, Amber Mink. “We look forward to helping make the 10th year extra special and provide a unique opportunity to help raise funds for youth scholarships.”

Since its inception, the annual Bed Race has been generously title sponsored by Darlington Snacks. “The Bed Race has always been an exciting event for Darlington as a company to rally around and help both organizations be successful in their endeavors. Their events help support and develop the leadership skills of youth in the community. Both organizations are great assets for local families,” stated Darlington Snacks CEO, Phil Hockemeyer. “We envision ourselves supporting this fun community event for years to come.”

New in 2022, to honor the 10th year of the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Bed Racing’, organizations made the decision to reach out to the community for help to illustrate the event through the renderings of a commemorative logo. Thanks to sponsor Peterson Architecture, all ages are invited to participate in a T- shirt design contest with a $150 cash prize to the winner. The contest is currently open for entries through March 31st, and a winner will be chosen by a fan favorite, head-to-head vote on BGCN’s Facebook page. More information can be found online at BGCNI.org.

Sponsorship and partnership opportunities to support the event are now available, and teams are able to reserve their spot in the 10th annual event at BGCNI.org.