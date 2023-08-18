2023 ‘Taste of the Fair’ winner: Street Corn Pizza

Ladies and gentlemen, drumroll, please! The moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived – it’s time to unveil the triumphant victor of the much-anticipated “Taste of the Fair” competition. After savoring delectable delights and indulging in a carnival of flavors, the judges have made their decision. Among the myriad of mouthwatering contenders, one culinary masterpiece has emerged as the clear winner, capturing the hearts and taste buds of fairgoers.

The coveted title goes to…STREET CORN PIZZA! This irresistibly delicious creation has truly captured the essence of the fair and Indiana. If you haven’t visited the Indiana State Fair, it’s not too late! This is the last weekend to attend, so get ready for the final weekend filled with corn pizza, corndogs, elephant ears, and more!