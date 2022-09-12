Life.Style.Live!

25th annual St. George Middle Eastern Festival begins Friday

This year is the St. George Middle Eastern Festival celebrates the 25th anniversary of sharing their faith, beautiful church and food to connect with the community.

The festival begins on Friday, September 16 and ends on Sunday, September 18.

Friday’s hours are 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

George and Enass Khazal, members of St. George Orthodox Church, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about what people can expect from the festival and to give us a taste of the delicious food you can find there.

