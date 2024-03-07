Acclaimed Ballerina Misty Copeland coming to Indy

Misty Copeland’s groundbreaking achievements in the world of ballet have caught the attention of audiences worldwide. As the first Black woman to rise to the esteemed position of principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre, she has shattered barriers and inspired countless individuals with her talent, resilience, and dedication to her craft.

The Indianapolis Public Library is proud to announce Misty Copeland as the featured speaker for the 45th Annual Marian McFadden Memorial Lecture. This prestigious event will take place on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center, located at 617 Indiana Ave. Copeland’s presence promises an evening of insight, inspiration, and empowerment as she shares her remarkable journey and experiences in the world of ballet.

Copeland’s literary contributions further solidify her impact beyond the stage. Her memoir, “Life in Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina,” has garnered acclaim and resonated with readers worldwide. Additionally, her children’s books, including the award-winning “Firebird” and “Bunheads,” offer young readers glimpses into her life and inspire them to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

Following the lecture, attendees will have the opportunity to meet Misty Copeland during a book signing session, providing a unique chance to interact with this trailblazing figure up close.

Tickets to the lecture are free to the general public but limited in availability. They can be obtained starting at 5 p.m. on March 1, 2024, through the Indianapolis Public Library’s website at indypl.org/mcfadden. For those unable to secure tickets, a livestream of the event will be accessible on the library’s YouTube channel, ensuring that Copeland’s message reaches as many people as possible.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to hear from Misty Copeland, a true icon whose journey continues to inspire and empower individuals around the world.