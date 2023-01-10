Life.Style.Live!

Adding fermented foods to your diet in 2023

Tara Rochford, RDN, food blogger and cookbook author joins us today to talk about adding foods to your routine in 2023. Specifically, fermented foods!

It’s the new year, and many of us are trying to start new habits and focus on our health. As a nutrition expert, Tara recommends adding foods into your routine rather than taking things away and focusing on restriction.

Here is the recipe for Miso Ginger Cup of Noodles and the Overnight Oats.

Fermented foods have been the highlight of nutrition research recently, with some studies showing that eating these probiotic-rich foods may have anti-inflammatory benefits and help reduce the risk of chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. Fermentation was originally used as a way to preserve foods many many years ago. Some of these foods include yogurt, kimchi, sauerkraut, cheese, miso, and tempeh, which are all rich in probiotics, the good bacteria that help maintain or improve the bacterial balance in our bodies.

The miso in the Miso Ginger Cup of Noodles recipe is the fermented ingredient in our first recipe containing all of the gut-healthy bacteria. Miso adds a salty, umami flavor that makes this soup extremely comforting. I use white miso, which is a pretty mild and entry-level miso when comparing flavors to darker miso.

You can find these recipes and more from Tara at:

tararochfordnutrition.com

Tara Rochford Nutrition on facebook and @TaraRochford on Instagram.