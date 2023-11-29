AI social media shopping innovations

Finding the perfect gift for the man who seemingly has everything has always been a holiday challenge.

However, this year, the game is changing with the power of Artificial Intelligence.

As the trend of online shopping continues to soar, consumers are embarking on an unprecedented quest for the ideal gift during this first-ever AI-powered holiday season.

On November 29th, Dejan Rankovic from Dr. Squatch, a personal care brand tailored for men, is partnering with Meta to shed light on how AI-driven marketing and social media strategies are forging connections between the right audiences and brands.

Get ready to discover unique gift ideas from Dr. Squatch and gain insights into how the brand harnesses AI to engage shoppers, making it easier than ever to find products this holiday season!