Alcomy LLC: Father’s Day cocktails

In honor of Father’s Day, Brett Butler, an experienced mixologist from Alcomy LLC, shared two delightful cocktail recipes. In the first segment, he introduced the “Gold Rush” cocktail, which combines 1 oz. of bourbon, 1 oz. of rye, 0.5 oz. of St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, 1 oz. of Smoked Habanero Honey Chipotle syrup, 1 oz. of fresh lemon juice, and a few sprigs of fresh rosemary

(WISH Photos)

After muddling the rosemary and lemon juice, all the ingredients are vigorously shaken and double strained over ice into a Collins glass. A splash of elderflower seltzer or sparkling water adds a refreshing touch, and the cocktail is garnished with fresh honeycomb and candied ginger. In the second segment, Brett presents the “Oaxaca Old Fashioned,” combining 1 oz. of tequila, 1 oz. of mezcal, 0.5 oz. of Ancho Reyes liqueur, 0.5 oz. of organic Agave nectar, 2 dashes of Mole bitters, and 2 dashes of grapefruit bitters. This mixture is stirred with ice, chilled, and strained into a rocks glass that has been smoked with dried wood chips and rosemary. A lime swath is expressed over the drink for added zest.

Alcomy LLC is known for its unique culinary cocktails and elixirs, offering a magical and memorable experience infused with the science of liquid gastronomy. Brett Butler, an entrepreneur and entertainer, brings over two decades of experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries to his role as a mixologist with Alcomy LLC, serving the Indianapolis area with his innovative creations.