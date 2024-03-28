American Idol contestant Remington Hill performs new release, ‘Chicken’

He got the golden ticket!

You may remember Singer/Songwriter Remington Hill’s performance on Life.Style.Live! just a couple of years ago. Now, he’s gone to Hollywood, sharing more about his journey on American Idol.

Here’s Remington, as he tells us about his upcoming show at the Deluxe in August, as well as his project, “Death of the American Mall,” releasing in September.

About Remington:

Indy’s music landscape is about to witness a seismic shift, and it’s all thanks to the soulful presence of Remington Hill. Seamlessly blending the infectious allure of rock beats with soul-stirring charisma that’ll have you grooving from the very first note- Remington Hill is serving up their unique sound with an edgy twist that demands attention.

Remington Hill isn’t content with just adding to the scene – they’re rewriting the script. The tracks from their upcoming debut album “Death of the American Mall” aren’t just songs; they’re powerful conversations delving deep into the fabric of what it means to be human in a rapidly changing world. The music becomes a mirror, reflecting the struggles and triumphs we all share, offering a lifeline of understanding in a world that often feels disconnected. Remington Hill’s sound is a rally cry, a call to unite against the isolation that plagues modern society.

From navigating the complexities of broken homes to finding ways to overcome social isolation– Remington Hill is here to remind us that we’re not alone. So don’t miss out on the epic performances that Remington Hill has in store.

To learn more, visit https://www.instagram.com/remingtonhillofficial/.