‘America’s Got Talent’ winner Terry Fator to bring ventriloquist show to Harrah’s Hoosier Park

“Who’s the Dummy Now?”

That’s the name of the show Ventriloquist Terry Fator is bringing to Harrah’s Hoosier Park in Anderson on Saturday, September 3.

Terry will be joined onstage by a cast of characters that includes: Winston, the Impersonating Turtle; Maynard Tompkins, the Elvis impersonator; Duggie Scott Walker, the annoying neighbor; legendary country singer and ladies’ man, Walter T. Airdale; crooning soul singer Julius; and many others.

Last year, Terry also opened his all-new show, “Terry Fator: Who’s the Dummy Now?” at Liberty Loft inside New York-New York Hotel & Casino, which follows his record-breaking 11-year residency at The Mirage, where he performed in front of millions. Fator performs Sunday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Fator became a household name when he won Season Two of “America’s Got Talent,” which showcased his unique brand of entertainment that combines singing, comedy and unparalleled celebrity impressions.

