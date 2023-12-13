Andrew Young: I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Born and raised in Indianapolis, Andrew Young has carved an impressive path in the music industry as a Platinum-certified singer/songwriter.

With his music distributed by Sony Music and a Grammy consideration in 2023, Andrew’s journey from his early days as a standout contestant on Star Search has been nothing short of successful.

His music has resonated with audiences worldwide, amassing millions of streams on platforms like Spotify, where he boasts over two and a half million streams alone.

Andrew has graced the stages of major cities across the United States, headlining iconic venues from New York City to Los Angeles.

His talent hasn’t gone unnoticed by Indianapolis sports teams, who have invited him to perform the National Anthem for the likes of the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis Indians, and Indianapolis Ice.

His national recognition further skyrocketed with appearances on ESPN, CBS, and TNT.

Sharing the stage with top recording artists, Andrew’s impressive list of opening acts includes legends like Babyface, The Isley Bros, and Charlie Wilson.

Maintaining a hectic schedule, he averages three weekly shows in Indianapolis and the surrounding region, performing in notable venues such as The Vogue, Bankers Life/Gainbridge, and Lucas Oil.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Andrew successfully completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in Arts Administration from Butler University.

His passion for acting has led to prominent TV commercial appearances, showcasing his versatility in the entertainment world.

With a platinum-certified single to his name in 2019 and airplay on both local and national radio, Andrew Young continues to captivate audiences with his soulful sound, leaving an indelible mark on the music scene.