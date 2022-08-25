Life.Style.Live!

Antron Brown talks NHRA U.S. Nationals Coming to Indy

Drag Racing’s elite drivers are already descending on Indianapolis in anticipation of the NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. On the heels of his first major victory as a team owner, champion driver, Antron Brown, recently stopped by Life. Style. Live. to talk about this big motorsport event.

“This is our Super Bowl,” Brown said as he sat forward on our “Life.Style.Live!” sofa. “This is where all walks of life come from across the country and they funnel right here into Indianapolis, Indiana, right over there by Brownsburg.”

Brown talked about looking forward to this event as a child, saving up all his change in hopes of buying his favorite driver’s jacket or memorabilia. “That’s why we call it ‘THE BIG GO,’” he said emphasizing his point with both hands.

Brown maintains that drag racing is different than both open-wheel and stock car racing because of its accessibility. He says fans get the opportunity to enter the pits, meet drivers, talk with team members, and dream. It is also unique in the sheer horsepower of the cars. “Everybody knows when we come to town because they think there’s an earthquake coming,” Brown said with a smile.

Brown also emphasized the inclusivity of the NHRA. He says visitors to the pits will see people who look like themselves. “Black, white, Dominican, male and female,” Brown said. “Drag racing is inclusive because it is done everywhere, all over the world.”

The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals begin on Wednesday, August 31 and wrap up on Labor Day, Monday, September 5.

