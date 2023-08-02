Athlete Bouquets celebrating the finish lines

Indiana Owned introduced Ally Brettnacher, the passionate owner of Athlete Bouquets. In this captivating segment, Ally shares the heartwarming story of how Athlete Bouquets came to be—a venture dedicated to celebrating the triumphs and milestones of loved ones. Handcrafted with love, these thoughtful bouquets contain essential items that a runner would appreciate during training or after crossing the finish line. Ally also highlights the customization option for those seeking a personalized touch for their friend’s race.

(WISH Photos)

With bouquets priced between $42-55 and free shipping, Athlete Bouquets has garnered immense popularity, boasting over 2,600 orders and nearly 700 5-star reviews. Ally’s running journey, which began in 2007, has taken her through 50 half marathons and 7 full marathons, inspiring her to host the Finish Lines & Milestones podcast, where she honors the unique stories of everyday runners. As a dedicated advocate for the running community, Ally also serves on the Board of Directors for Beyond Monumental, an organization behind the iconic CNO Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, Indy Half, Monumental Mile, and Monumental Kids Movement. This segment promises to captivate viewers with Ally’s inspiring journey and the incredible impact of Athlete Bouquets.