ATI LIVE at Feinstein’s Presents Un5Gettable

Prepare for a night of laughter and entertainment as ATI LIVE at Feinstein’s presents Un5Gettable, a comedy act that will leave you in stitches. Known as the “Rat Pack of Comedy,” Un5Gettable is a group that promises an unforgettable experience. Don Farrell, ATI Spokesperson, and Joe Cameron, a representative from Un5Gettable, join the hosts to discuss this comedic extravaganza.

During the segment, we discussed the meaning behind the name Un5Gettable and why it perfectly captures the essence of this comedic ensemble. We also explored the origin story of how Joe Cameron, Brendan Hawkins, and Ryan Richards came together to form Un5Gettable, and what guests can expect when they attend, setting the stage for an evening filled with laughter and entertainment.

With three vocal mics and an acoustic guitar in tow, Un5Gettable is ready to take the stage, providing uproarious entertainment that will have the audience rolling in the aisles. As they perform their hilarious song “Tinder,” the crowd will be treated to an unforgettable experience that showcases their comedic talent and undeniable chemistry.