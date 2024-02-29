Author Q&A: ‘My Divine Natural Hair’

Bryanna Barnes, from the Center For Black Literature and Culture, has shared details about upcoming author talks and programs.

Among the events highlighted is an author talk scheduled for March 23 at noon featuring the book “My Divine Natural Hair” by Shelia, Sylvia, and Melissa Burlock.

The Center invites participation from local authors for the 7th Annual Book Fest & Juneteenth Celebration, slated for Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interested authors can submit their work for consideration until May 26, 2024, by accessing the application at indypl.org/cblc.