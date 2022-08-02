Life.Style.Live!

Back-to-school first aid kit tips

Families will soon prepare to go back to school, and that includes being ready for unexpected bumps, cuts and scrapes.

Joyce Brewer, parenting expert and creator of MommyTalkShow.com, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to kick off the BAND-AID® Brand Build Your Own First Aid Kit so families are prepared for back-to-school.

The Build Your Own First Aid Kit is available at Target and Target.com, while supplies last.

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BAND-AID® BRAND.